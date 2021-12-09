Remember the Arizona alt fuels fiasco at the turn of the century? A slight miscalculation allowed a program that was to subsidize low-polluting vehicle purchases by $10 million instead turned into a $200 million mistake by the state.
Good news for the more than 22,000 buyers of such vehicles, bad news for the rest of the state’s taxpayers.
The good news for those particular buyers continues, assuming some are still on the road. They will continue to pay 1 percent of the vehicle’s value to register it with the state each year. But those who wait until Jan. 1 of 2022 will face vehicle registration fees that, within a year, will equal registration fees of regular vehicles, or $2.80 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Hybrid vehicles aren’t covered by the state’s alt fuels registration subsidies.
The higher VLT on low-pollution vehicles is a prime unintended consequence of the greening of the country’s roadways. Arizona isn’t alone. Other states are also recognizing the loss of gasoline tax revenues as internal combustion engines ride into the sunset all around the world.
As elsewhere, gas taxes in Arizona are a major source of revenue for road repair and improvement.
Going green might make people feel good, but it comes with costs that aren’t always anticipated.
What if, for example, everyone got an electric car, requiring more power from power plant? Electric power generation also generates a pretty high carbon footprint. So does battery manufacturing. Then there’s the nasty fact that mining lithium for batteries generates much more carbon than will be saved by the batteries themselves.
The economics of switching energy sources is still much tied to taxpayer subsidies. The Biden “build back better” bill, for example, offers of to a $12,500 credit for buying an electric car that is made in the U.S. with union labor. A lot of political boxes get checked. Taxpayers get the tab.
There’s a lot to like with some new electric vehicles from a performance standpoint.
There’s also, though, proven history suggesting that those delivering a sales pitch rarely explain the whole truth. A failure to fully understand the benefits and the costs is a recipe for unintended expense down the road.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.