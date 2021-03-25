Once again, weather and fire officials are predicting a disastrous wildfire season in Arizona. Once again, forest destruction, home damage and personal injury or death seem almost inevitable.
Or are they? The ultimate solution to wildfires is a lot more rain. An ongoing drought doesn’t seem ready to end, though, leaving grasslands and forests brittle and brown. This is a very elusive fix.
The next-best solution to wildfires is prevention or at least mitigation of the damage in advance. Forest managers can close their lands to prevent human-caused fires. It’s hard to stop lightning — a major cause of wildfires — by administrative order.
The drought and wildfire lessons should be well learned by now. For once, though, thanks to stimulus money, there should be ample resources available to limit fire damage this season.
The work on this should have started long ago with forest thinning and brush removal. Those projects seem to take an extraordinarily long time to get going and never seem broad enough to project all the right land. The state of Arizona is expanding a program to use inmate labor to clear out forests it manages.
In forests, fires have consequential damage beyond lost timber. Valuable rivers and streams are putrefied, hurting fish and wildlife.
Fire damages the desert, too, and experts say some areas around Lake Havasu may be vulnerable this year.
In either forest or desert, an important part of limiting fire damage is protecting private property — homes and other structures — by cleaning away anything burnable to create fire lines around the property. Mohave County has some $40 million in stimulus money burning a hole in its pocket. Grants or similar programs could assist rural property owners in protecting their own property.
The money could also be used in partnership with other agencies to clear and otherwise protect public property.
More than in the past, stimulus money represents a windfall that doesn’t arrive a moment too soon to actually help limit damage this wildfire season.
— Today’s News-Herald
