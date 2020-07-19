Our desert is a little more parched than usual. We’re several weeks into monsoon season and there’s been zero rainfall in Lake Havasu City. It’s hardly a surprise -- last year’s monsoon season didn’t amount to much either.
The weather forecast for Havasu finally offers some hope for rain later this week. The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in Havasu on Thursday. It’s worth noting, though, that storms can be notoriously hard to predict for this region. Thanks to our unique geography —we’re surrounded by mountains on all sides — storm systems that look like they’re headed for Havasu often bypass the area by a few miles. It can be awfully frustrating for those of us who enjoy watching an action-packed summer storm.
So don’t hold your breath for a storm this week, but if it comes, enjoy it as a pleasant surprise.
Meanwhile, as the dry weather persists through the summer, remember that it’s more common for in-home encounters with desperate desert fauna looking for water sources. It’s a smart idea to get prepared for that now -- make sure entry points for rodents and reptiles are minimized, and take appropriate steps to avoid a proliferation of unwanted bugs in your home.
It’s also important to note that a dry monsoon season and scorching summer temperatures are the right mix for dangerous fire conditions. Arizona has already suffered some of the biggest wildfires in the state’s history this year. Forest fires ignited by lightning have been keeping firefighters busy in the mountains of Southern Arizona. Locally, there have already been a number of brush fires along overgrown areas along the Colorado River.
Thankful, the fires in this area are relatively smaller than the big forest fires we see elsewhere in Arizona, but they still have the potential to damage property and cause injury. And they’re expensive to fight. Remember to be careful with campfires, and avoid doing activities that can easily cause a spark, such as lighting fireworks or tossing cigarettes.
Monsoon storms are dangerous. But so are dry monsoon seasons. Whatever happens this year, stay safe and conscientious this summer.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.