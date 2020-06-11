Anybody else have a feeling of deja vu? In a hastily arranged press conference on Thursday, Gov. Ducey attempted to get in front of national headlines about the state’s alarming rise in coronavirus cases. The scene seemed awfully familiar.
Ducey defended his handling of the crisis in front of a skeptical media audience, who peppered him with loaded questions about why he wasn’t taking more drastic actions to slow the curve once again. Their questions were echoes of the increasing pressure from Ducey’s critics, who want the state to adopt a more heavy-handed approach. So far, Ducey has resisted that pressure.
But as we said, we’ve been here before. We hope he doesn’t go down that authoritarian road again. Ducey’s shutdown orders a few months ago may have helped get the infection rate down to 400 new cases a day statewide, but they had devastating effects on the economy. Businesses were forced to close. Unemployment is hitting eye-popping records. As taxpayers, we’ll be paying for the shutdown for years to come.
Arizona doesn’t need another one.
That doesn’t mean we don’t need to be careful. On the contrary, we expect that the need for social distancing and higher sanitization standards will be with us for the foreseeable future. It’s important to note that covid-19 isn’t simply the flu; it’s a deadly virus without a cure, and the implications for Mohave County, with its high percentage of retirees, are particularly grave. However, we can navigate through this crisis without setting fire to the world around us.
Even as the infection rates rise, businesses should be allowed to stay open wherever possible. People should feel free to do whatever they feel they need to do as they go about their daily lives. If a shutdown is necessary, it should be limited to smaller geographic areas, not the entire state -- and the governor should allow cities and counties to decide if stricter rules are necessary at the local level.
Our government needs to focus on education and leadership, not authoritarian, Draconian rulemaking. Arizona must trust its citizens to make responsible decisions.
We’ve been here before. Let’s get it right this time.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.