It’s been a long 18 months. Sure, things in Lake Havasu City are pretty much back to relative normalcy after life was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, but nerves are still raw. People are on edge and in some cases, acting out. It’s as true in our schools as it is anywhere.
Recent behavior issues at our schools -- notably at Lake Havasu High School -- make it clear that the great return to the classroom isn’t without its hiccups.
Students had their lives turned upside down during the pandemic, required to adjust to changing schedules and learning methods, and made to stay at home for long stretches without normal socialization opportunities.
There have been a handful of campus fights in the first month of the new school year, including some that have resulted in students being arrested and suspended, and at least one that resulted in rumors of threats of violence that prompted the cancellation of sporting activities for the day. Some of those fights have been recorded on video, which have been widely shared in the community.
Fights are never appropriate, and school administrators are right to have a zero tolerance policy. However, some parents say bullying is at the heart of at least some of the recent incidents. If true, that’s disappointing in a district that has spent so much time over the last three years trying to instill a sense of kindness and kinship among its students.
Lake Havasu Unified jumped in feet first on an anti-bullying initiative back in 2018 when it adopted Rachel’s Challenge. It’s a nationwide program to end bullying, in an effort to reduce the number of suicides and homicides involving students.
After more than a year out of the classroom, though, it’s clear that students may have forgotten some of those important messages. It’s important that the district double down on the messages of Rachel’s Challenge this year, emphasizing to students that bullying is never appropriate, and helping students who feel bullied or marginalized to understand that they have better response options than violence.
Now that's rich. You need to take a look at your own discussion forum. Pretty obvious it could us some remedial work. The forum itself reeks of bullying, and nothing get's done, except a slap on the hand. The bullying and the feeling of being marginalized is an everyday occurrence. Look at yourself first before you preach to everyone else.
