Lake Havasu City is more strongly positioned than many areas for a quick economic return from the coronavirus. Its location and summer season reliance on lake recreation and hospitality, combined with a lot of pent-up demand for fun, help its chances.
For much of the country, though, economic recovery will be more complicated.
No one should believe the national and state economy will surge back to pre-coronavirus levels once governors begin to lift variations of stay-at-home orders. Removing those movement restrictions and allowing businesses to reopen is a necessary first step in economic recovery but it is just the first step. There are currently 20 million Americans on unemployment rolls, more than double the peak of the Great Recession. Tens of thousands of businesses are simply closed with no employees, no fresh inventory or service orders, maybe some back rent due.
Government, particularly the federal government, is providing unprecedented amounts of money to help businesses and workers get to the other side of the pandemic. The reopening, as it’s called, will really be up to the businesses themselves. Except for one huge thing, the thing that’s the biggest question mark since the first coronavirus case was confirmed: Widespread testing to learn who has it and who’s had it.
Short of a vaccine, widespread testing would provide businesses with invaluable guidance in the workplace. Which employees have antibodies and are considered immune from reinfection? Which still need distancing? The same goes for the public.
No matter the date given for a designated reopening, many will feel it’s too soon. There will certainly be an upswing in new cases as a result of more personal interaction. This is acceptable as long as the cases are few enough, the fabled curve flat enough, to not overwhelm health facilities. Herd immunity is another step in getting beyond covid-19’s stranglehold on the world. Coronavirus testing has been a joke since day one. The tests are like looking at a Hubble Telescope image and knowing it is only a look into the past. There isn’t enough testing and results have been slow to come in.
Antibody testing is supposedly quick and easy, but it hasn’t been readily available. The University of Arizona says it will offer tests to all students and employees before the fall semester. It also says it will produce hundreds of thousands of the tests.
Business in Lake Havasu City needs access to those test kits or similar kits.
The city can expect an influx of visitors for the summer and businesses need to assign employees based on risk.
The availability of those tests will go a long way in determining whether a quick reopening is successful or whether a second wave of the virus sends everyone back into hunker-down mode.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.