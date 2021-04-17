As Congress hunkers down over President Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, don’t get hopes up it will offer any improvements to that skinny, bumpy and sad stretch of roadway known as State Route 95.
SR-95 is Lake Havasu City’s sole paved connection to the rest of the world.
The 14-mile section through Lake Havasu City was widened to four lanes 20 years ago. While many parts of the highway from Yuma north to Interstate 40 have been widened and improved during that time, the Lake Havasu City corridor needs some work to make up for two decades of wear and tear.
Those improvements are unlikely to be provided, at least directly, through the so-called infrastructure bill, a proposal that incidentally addresses highways while also addressing everything from green jobs to housing rental inequities.
Those improvements are also not included in any work program or even long-term plan of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Even the long-term state plan doesn’t include any work on SR-95 in the Lake Havasu area.
Sick of the bumps, the swirly pavement, the roller coaster rides on SR 95?
Don’t look for relief, soon.
Unless..
The infrastructure bill is not set in stone, and enough work at the Congressional level could result in funding for actual infrastructure. Certainly there’s enough money in the program to pay for some new asphalt in Lake Havasu City.
Or, maybe…
Odds are, any federal money spent on highways would funnel through state government. That’s where locally elected lawmakers and other political leaders have a role. State highways carry a disproportionate amount of traffic, ADOT says, and SR-95’s traffic load deserves more attention than it gets.
There may be more local sentiment for building a second bridge to the Island, but some maintenance work on SR95 through the city is more attainable simply because it’s more affordable.
That work wouldn’t solve bigger issues with SR-95 — namely that it can be closed by a single accident, thereby cutting off traffic to and from the city. It would make the local ride a little more comfortable and less treacherous though.
— Today’s News-Herald
