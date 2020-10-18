Considering we’re about as far away from another City Council election as we can get, it makes sense that the Lake Havasu City Council seems to be getting all of its controversial work out of the way now, before accountability to voters becomes a real concern again. The first bad decision came last week, when council members voted to add thousands of dollars to their own yearly salaries despite a lot of political and economic uncertainty about the future. The total amount of the raises is relatively small, but their decision would seem to indicate that city finances aren’t as tight as some folks would have us believe -- and that perception will become important as the city tries to find replacement funding for the expiring Irrigation and Drainage District.
At that same meeting, council members approved a change to city code that limits opportunities for the public to speak at city council meetings. The revisions now allow the council to cancel its meetings if there are no items for consideration.
We think Councilmember Michele Lin, who voted against the proposed changes, has it right -- the cancellation of a meeting limits access to our representatives and city officials. Meetings that are scheduled should be held as planned simply for the opportunity to engage the public in important community conversation. If it’s over in five minutes because there’s nothing to discuss, that’s OK.
The proposed rules would also allow for just one call to the public during regular City Council meetings. No call to the public would be required at special meetings or work sessions.
It would seem to suggest that the council views public feedback as a waste of time that impedes city business.
Supporters of the rule changes argue that there are still plenty of opportunities for the public to address the council, including every public hearing, and at the mayor’s discretion. It’s also clear that sometimes these periods of open communication can get a little unwieldy, as they did about a month ago when the council was met with an organized effort to protest the mayor’s face mask requirements.
Admittedly, it can feel like a drag when people who aren’t public speakers are holding court, but there are things the council can do to tweak the process without eliminating those opportunities altogether. Many local government agencies, for example, set a time limit on public speakers. Most people should be able to wrap up what they need to say within three minutes. If there are dozens or more people wanting to speak on a topic, some government agencies have found it reasonable to poll the audience and allow a certain number of speakers for each general viewpoint represented among them.
These are the kinds of adjustments that could help make council meetings more efficient while keeping local government as accessible as possible.
— Today’s News-Herald
