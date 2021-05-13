Thankfully, Arizona is changing its outdated and overreaching civil forfeiture law.
Why was it so bad? As an extreme example, it’s possible someone pulled over for a traffic violation and found to have a trace of illegal drugs could potentially lose the car and wallet money, even a couple hundred dollars, even if there’s no conviction on the drug charge.
The law gave law enforcement lots of ways to seize property and put the burden on the property owner to get it back. There are horror stories, suffice to say. It amounted to policing for profit, critics rightly claimed.
The law needed changing and it was last week when Gov. Doug Ducey signed into a law a measure that generally requires convictions for civil forfeiture and provides other property protections.
At the least, the measure should help restore confidence that police are chasing crimes based on the rule of law rather than the financial incentives.
The change, though, could weaken law enforcement, which has gained millions of dollars through the years in forfeitures. The Mohave County attorney has already said the change could force the end of a countywide drug task force that makes a lot of money from alleged drug transportation on Interstate 40.
State lawmakers, along with county and city elected officials, have factored the forfeitures into their law enforcement budgets, figuring taxpayer contributions can be lessened since forfeitures help pay the way.
They’ll need to rethink that par, restoring the portion of lost forfeiture money that allows law enforcement to complete its missions. For that to happen, law enforcement agencies should be prepared to cost justify the restoration of money needed for activities that have been funded by forfeitures.
That’s the way it should happen anyway, with all public budgets.
— Today’s News-Herald
