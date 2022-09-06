As a tug-o-war continues between Arizona residents and the state Legislature over taxes, the Arizona Supreme Court touched on a simple truth. Don’t like what your lawmakers are doing? Elect new lawmakers.
Though the state’s founders seemed to give as much power to the people as they possibly could, current reading of the state constitution finds many more avenues for the legislature to thwart majority opinion.
In recent months, even years, Arizona voters have proved a willingness to tax themselves to help departments or projects to benefit their communities or the general populace, but lawmakers have been far less so.
The majority of Arizona voters opted for a tax increase for education after the legislature showed little support for changing the situation. That vote was overturned. Regionally, voters voted to raise their own taxes for infrastructure improvements only to have the courts turn it back. Judicial opinions were based on law, not technicalities.
After all, Arizona has a representative government. Lawmakers have a job to do and really don’t like it when the general populace tries to do it for them. It is an odd quandary — if the majority of voters in an election want the state to spend more money on education, one would think that would be reflected in the general constituency of each lawmaker. But that’s not necessarily so.
Are lawmakers and judges thwarting the will of the people? Not exactly.
Last month, when the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the public had no right to vote on reversing a massive tax cut signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, it was not doing anything extra-constitutional.
It was not ruling on whether the tax cut was appropriate or whether Ducey and his supporting legislators were honest in their claims of how much money the “average” Arizonan will save. (Ducey claimed it would be $300, but legislative budget staff said more like $96, but thousands annually for the wealthy.) It certainly was not ruling on whether trickle-down economics actually works. The court was spelling out exactly how “the people” are actually limited from overruling lawmakers through something as simple as “majority rules.”
If the general public were always second-guessing and overturning decisions by legislators, there would be general chaos. That is why the people elect legislators to begin with, to speak for them. They will vote the way most of their constituents (at least the loudest ones) want them to or they did not get re-elected.
Handling taxpayer money is the most important job lawmakers have. When it comes to changing tax schemes, increasing taxes is constitutionally very difficult.
Even future legislators wanting to change past taxing decisions have to meet strong criteria to do so. At the center of it all is the real question of whether there is a discrepancy in the will of the people and the decisions made by the legislators.
If so, the real answer to that gap is electing someone else, as suggested by the Supreme Court. The voting booth is the public’s most powerful tool. But the results of the Primary election would indicate that, overall, there is no such discrepancy. Lawmakers listen to the voice of the voters, not “the people.”
Those that chose to vote (just 35% statewide) generally showed a preference for those already in office and making tax decisions that might not be benefiting the “average” Arizonan.
Only voters, not the three branches of government, can determine if elected officials are doing exactly the job they wanted them to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.