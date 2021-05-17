A new law seems to offer some promise for areas like Lake Havasu City, where internet service is reliably unreliable and options are limited at best. Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill by Regina Cobb last week that will allow internet providers to install telecommunication lines along state highways, presumably making it easier for internet providers to bring service to rural communities. What’s that mean for Havasu? Probably nothing, for the moment. There’s no doubt that streamlining use of right-of-ways for internet providers will help speed up infrastructure upgrades in the long term. But Havasu’s most immediate internet needs have more to do with the last-mile service that local providers seem to have difficulty grasping. In other words, we can put all the high-speed services we want along the highway, but it’s not much help if the local ISP’s lines to our homes are crumbling.
The coronavirus pandemic showed us just how important the internet is to our daily lives. Internet use over the last year shot up to levels previously unseen as many of us began working from home, or going to school from home, or simply streaming a lot more online video than we used to because there was no place to go. That spike in usage was a test of our internet capabilities -- and we failed the test. Many users reported laggy internet service or complete outages during that time, with some problems lasting days or weeks without resolve.
Rural communities need robust internet options like their urban counterparts. Arizona ought to prioritize programs that will prevent internet service monopolies in small towns. CARES Act money could be used to improve local internet infrastructure and attract other high-speed providers to communities like Lake Havasu City. The competition will ensure that service levels are adequate, and prices are reasonable.
The pandemic also showed us that geography doesn’t have to be a limiting factor for economic development and job growth. Many cities and towns became overnight “Zoom towns” as workers realized they could work remotely from places that are much more liveable than the urban communities where such jobs are usually centered. Lake Havasu City has many of the qualities of a Zoom town. It’s a picturesque resort community with low crime, pretty good schools, lots of recreation opportunities and friendly residents. The only thing we don’t have is a good internet connection, and that’s a big problem for people who need the ability to work remotely.
Frankly, Havasu missed an opportunity over the last year to finally fix its long-lasting internet problems and market itself to workers interested in a better life.
It’s in our city’s interest to work hard to improve internet connectivity -- it’s a key component to the kind of growth that’ll diversify our economy and help our community thrive for years to come.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
As long as Suddenlink is allowed to provide abysmal internet (and cable) service nothing will change.
