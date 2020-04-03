Arizona’s stay-at-home order differs from those in many other states because it recognizes the essential nature of recreation.
That emphasis could be a difference maker in whether the public rebels against long-term house confinement or thrives as the coronavirus infect communities.
This weekend is the first under Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home proclamation. Coincidentally, it’s a great spring weekend for getting outside for recreation, exercise and enjoyment of the great outdoors.
In some parts of the country, shelter-in-place orders severely limit activities. Documents are needed when traveling to jobs deemed essential.
Other travel is questioned. Even a walk around the block can be a violation.
Not surprisingly, this kind of situation drives people crazy. Civil libertarians are starting to make noise. Yet the measures, however strict, are almost universally considered necessary for public health.
Fortunately, Arizona’s order protects public health while offering a nod to mental health by way of recreation.
State Parks are largely open. So are boat ramps. Golf courses and local trails and most federal public lands. The only restriction, and this is important, is for people to engage in outdoor activities responsibly.
This means social distancing.
Unfortunately, there’s increasing pressure to shut down more federal lands such as Grand Canyon National Park’s vast wilderness, which just joined the list of closed national parks. There’s a school of thought that the only way to halt coronavirus is with complete lockdowns.
Arizona’s leaders should resist these pressures. Arizonans should let Gov. Doug Ducey hear their opinions about the need for outdoor recreation for physical and mental health. And perhaps, as isolation drudgery drags on, even civil obedience.
Enjoy a weekend of outdoor fun. Show the doubters it can be done responsibly.
— Today’s News-Herald
