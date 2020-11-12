Arizona may be moving closer to resuming prisoner executions but, as with almost everything related to capital punishment, the movement is too slow to be perceived.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he has found a source for pentobarbital, an execution drug, as well as compounding pharmacist to help with the preparation.
He said some details could be worked out before the end of this month.
The federal government resumed executions this year after a long hiatus and used pentobarbital. Arizona hasn’t executed anyone since 2014 when it botched an execution using a multi-drug cocktail for the lethal injection.
Drug makers have taken strong steps to cut off supplies of lethal injection drugs to correctional facilities, concerned that connection with executions will damage the reputations of products used beneficially in medicine.
That’s why Arizona’s attorney general refers cryptically to “a source” for the drug. What does that mean? Is that particular drug legally in the U.S.? The uncertainty provides lots of room for legal maneuvering and even more delays.
These delays – average waits of 15 years, but sometimes three decades around the country – are part of the problem with capital punishment. Humane execution is one thing, decades of what amounts to solitary confinement add to the moral and legal arguments.
Nebraska in 2018 executed a man who’d been on death row for 39 years using fentanyl, the synthetic opioid at the center of the rise in opioid overdoses.
Arizona and other states have the capability to use their own supplies of seized illegal fentanyl and their own labs to assure purity to streamline the too-lengthy execution process.
Fentanyl’s deadliness is well-established, thus addressing the cruelty of occasional botched executions. Its availability addresses a main ingredient in the death penalty debate: A long, excruciating wait for execution.
— Today’s News-Herald
