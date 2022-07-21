The Arizona Republican Party executive committee censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers this week, adding him to the list of Republicans like John McCain, Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey who have the distinction of being censured by their party in recent years. The AZGOP “encourage(d) all registered Republicans to expel (Bowers) permanently from office” in the upcoming primary.
The news stirred a memory of an interview with Sen. McCain in 2015.
In typical hardball fashion, the late Bill Hess of the Sierra Vista Herald threw a tough and personal question at the legislator affectionately known as “The Maverick.”
“How do you feel about being censured by your own party in your home state, Senator?”
The senator smiled, confidently.
“Let me tell you, I’ve been targeted for death by Al-Qaeda, and I’ve been called ‘ … the most dangerous American’ by Vladimir Putin, but I’ve never been so honored as being censured by this Arizona Republican Party. It’s one of the labels that I’m the most proud of in my career … ”
Sen. McCain went on to win re-election in 2016, crushing his primary election opponent, the current head of the state Republican Party, Kelli Ward.
A censure vote doesn't seem to carry much weight. We'd say it says a lot more about the people who vote for them than the people it's directed against.
The Arizona GOP should focus on supporting electable candidates, not trying to reign in members who dare to resist its groupthink tendencies.
