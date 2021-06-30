Many businesses are raising pay right now as they struggle to find good employees. Add the Arizona State Legislature to the list. Lawmakers voted Wednesday to triple the daily allowance they receive during the Legislative session.
They’re the only group of workers — if you can call them that — with the ability to raise their own pay with little, if any, real oversight. Wednesday’s vote is a slap in the face to voters, who haven’t agreed to requests to raise legislator pay for more than two decades. The last increase was approved in 1998.
Admittedly, our lawmakers aren’t paid much —and that’s a good thing. Arizona’s low per diem rates cover the costs of getting to Phoenix, but they sure don’t encourage legislators to stick around for lengthy stays so they can pass unnecessary laws. (Compare that to states like California, where full-time state legislators make six-figure incomes and introduce legislation simply for the sake of passing legislation.)
The new bill ties the reimbursement rate for rural legislators (yes, that includes District 5 State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci) to the rate the federal General Services Administration allows for its employees. That rate is $203 a night. The figure would be adjusted automatically each year. Legislators did throw in the caveat that the rate would be halved after 120 days, to avoid encouraging those longer legislative sessions. Thanks for that, we guess.
Arizona lawmakers in favor of increasing the per diem complain that the current $60 daily allowance isn’t enough to cover hotel and food costs. Maybe it’s not. But let’s not forget that these folks are also paid $24,000 annual salaries, and this was never supposed to be a full-time job in the first place. If the cost of an overnight stay is too high, the legislature ought to consider building state housing so lawmakers have a place to hang their hats without worrying about the pricing at the Hilton.
Or, legislators can pose the question to voters again and hope constituents are happy enough with their job performances to approve a salary increase.
An end-run around voters to approve a per diem increase was the wrong approach. Gov. Ducey ought to veto it again as he did a year ago.
Luckily, there’s an election coming up next year. Lawmakers who aren’t happy with their salaries can happily retire and let others run for their seats.
Unlike those other businesses raising salaries to attract good workers, there’s rarely a shortage of candidates interested in this particular job.
— Today’s News-Herald
You have been warned about letting Republicans run the state for years and still you won't listen.
