Arizona legislators are again playing the poverty card as they seek higher wages for themselves.
A new bill by State Sen. Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City would triple the amount of money lawmakers get to go to Phoenix every day during the legislative session. His proposal, according to reporting by Capitol Media Services, works out to $133.50 a day for lodging and $56 for meals. Granted, the money is only awarded for the first 120 days of the legislative session, but they also get the money for weekends and days when there is no session. That would be more than $5,600 per legislator in a typical month. Legislators complain that they are “paying to serve,” but we suspect that may be because of personal preferences rather than the rising cost of housing, as some claim. A quick Internet search shows available apartments near the state capitol ranging from $650 to $2,500.
Here’s the thing: We do agree that legislators ought to be reimbursed for the very real costs of serving their constituents in Phoenix. That means gas, meals, and hotel costs. These things do go up in price each year, so it’s silly to think we’d never need to increase reimbursements to legislators. But any payout ought to be tied to a real world financial index instead of requiring an arbitrary raise the next time Borrelli’s rent goes up.
Of course, we can argue until we’re breathless about cost-of-living concerns, but the fact is voters have repeatedly told legislators no when they’ve sought pay increases in the past. It was insulting when they tried to bypass voters with a legislative vote last year -- thankfully, that bill was vetoed by Gov. Doug Ducey -- and it’s even more of a slap in the face to voters that they’re trying it again this year.
Even more disturbing is the attitude of entitlement offered by some legislators, like State Sen. Juan Mendez, a Democrat from Tempe who voted against Borrelli’s bill because he wants even more money for legislators. “I would hate for this to pass and everybody thinks they’ve solved our pay problem,’’ Mendez said, suggesting it would be better to leave the allowance where it is and instead convince voters for a real salary hike.
That’s the wrong attitude. Arizona’s part-time Legislature has served the state very well. Lawmakers don’t need to be incentivized with larger salaries to linger at the state capitol. If they can’t afford to stay in Phoenix for long periods of time, then maybe that’s a good thing -- it might just force them to quickly approve the budget, end the session early, and skip all the handwringing over unnecessary legislation that they waste so much time on now.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.