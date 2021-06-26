If this year’s Arizona legislative session accomplished anything, it’s that it proved that there’s no point in holding a legislative session anymore. State lawmakers worked hard to hardly work, getting very little traction on the agenda they started the session with and ultimately tucking a lot of unrelated lawmaking into the state budget when it was clear that the normal legislative process wasn’t going to work.
As a result, the budget is a real head-scratcher, addressing a laundry list of issues that have little to do with finances and a lot to do with politics. Examples include public health emergencies and vaccinations, the 2020 election audit and sundry election laws. It’s hard to believe that anyone would have much of a problem with some of the extra additions, like the committee to study missing and murdered indigenous people. And others, like the requirement for the Arizona Game & Fish Commission to begin offering voter registration forms, are hardly controversial. But there are some eyebrow-raising items added to the budget process at the last minute. For one thing, it sets new standards for vaccination rules during public health emergencies, allowing people to refuse to be vaccinated based on personal beliefs, even in the case of highly contagious viruses like smallpox or ebola. It also sets up a special committee to review the findings of the 2020 election audit.
These aren’t issues that should be debated during the budget process. When the legislative session works like it’s supposed to, such highly charged issues are vetted and discussed in a public forum, with plenty of oversight from the public. In bypassing that normal process, our legislators failed us.
So why pretend that the legislative session matters? If legislators are just going to lump everything into one big budget bill, we could get it all done in a couple of days, with limited public participation, and be done with it.
Of course, none of this should be surprising. This sham of a session started with Gov. Doug Ducey ruling by fiat, issuing mandate after mandate, unchallenged for months by the legislators who are supposed to act as a check on the governor’s executive power. Why would they start doing their jobs now?
— Today’s News-Herald
To be accurate that should read Arizona REPUBLICAN Legislators ....
