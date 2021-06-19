Will Arizona’s growth force it to become a “big government” state? We hope not but the movement in that direction starts with the number of laws our state Legislature passes.
Recent trends, including this year’s marathon sessions, suggest the lawmakers really, really like what they do at the Capitol. The original January session is still going strong – with no budget yet approved – some 160 days later. The nominal session length is set at 100 days.
As a way to ensure that brevity, the per-diem allowance given legislators declines after 120 days. Unless a special session is called. Which it was, concurrent with the regular session, which allowed the per-diems to go back to regular levels. The per-diems are a side issue to the extended legislative sessions. The real issue is whether Arizona wants that much lawmaking.
There’s a quote often wrongly attributed to Thomas Jefferson that says the government that governs best governs least. It came from Henry David Thoreau and it’s a motto many people believe in almost 175 years later.
Arizona’s Legislature currently operates somewhere between a part-time and full-time organization. It used to be pretty much part time.
It needs lawmakers who want to go back to that system. The other way, the full-time way, leads to lawmakers with way too much official time on their hands and laws that poke into every nook and cranny of life.
California is one a a handful of states with full-time legislatures. Many Californians come to Arizona seeking a life with more freedom and lower taxes. That way of life won’t be for lone if Arizona’s Legislature just won’t go home.
It’s not too late to stop the trend. A good sign, we guess, is that Arizona’s Legislature hasn’t really passed an abnormally long list of new laws this year.
It’s just taking them much longer to do their work. So we guess we’re praising them for inefficiency. In this case, it’s a good thing except the one big bit of business is budget passage and that’s not happened.
They should get that done and go home.
— Today’s News-Herald
