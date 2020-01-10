Arizona has a lot of big issues that need to be tackled this legislative session, which starts next week. Water supplies, or rather the lack of them, loom large. School funding issues continue to need attention. And there’s the matter of a state budget, which includes a hefty surplus that every politician in Phoenix has ideas about how to spend.
And yet our legislators are introducing bills dealing with topics that are better left to the courts, or to society in general. The most glaring of these are the numerous bills that have been introduced in recent weeks dealing with gender identity. Yes, identity politics has wormed its way into the Arizona State Legislature.
State Rep. John Fillmore, who serves as the vice chairman of the House’s education committee, has introduced three gender bills. One would forbid public schools from requiring teachers or employees to use pronouns other than the gender that corresponds to the sex listed on a child’s birth certificate. Another bill would require that birth certificates issued in Arizona include a child’s gender. Still another would only allow state agencies to list a person’s gender as male or female.
Fillmore’s a Republican, but these bills are hardly the domain of a single party. House Democrats Rosanna Gabaldon and Ken Clark have introduced legislation that will only serve to further muddy the waters. House Bill 2492 would allow drivers to choose a third gender option, “non binary,” for their licenses, indicating that they don’t identify as male or female. Meanwhile, House Bill 2582 would require death certificates to state a person’s preferred gender identity, not necessarily the gender they were born as. The latter bills, no doubt, were written with good intentions, designed to give transgender and non-binary Arizona residents an opportunity to feel better represented in society. However, documents like driver licenses and death certificates that are used to identify people need to be rooted in qualities that are observable. Hair color, weight, height — these are descriptions that can be used to identify someone sought by police, or someone who is involved in a fatal traffic accident.
If we can’t count on the listed information to be accurate to an untrained eye, then what’s the purpose of the license? An overweight bald man shouldn’t be able to say he’s a svelte brunette, because it defeats the point of the license as an identification document. Yes, we’re being too cavalier about a complicated, touchy subject, but that’s the problem with all of this legislation in the first place. Let’s stop trying to legislate identity. Our lawmakers have enough to worry about.
— Today’s News-Herald
Amen
