The minimum wage in Arizona rises to $12.80 per hour on Jan. 1, a big boost from the current $12.15 and driven by provisions for inflation in the state’s law.
It’s a big change. Will anyone even notice?
For decades, it’s been arguable that minimum wage laws make a difference in reducing poverty or improving life quality across the board.
Right now, the minimum wage is virtually meaningless even at Arizona’s inflated rate. Jobs are going begging and employers are blowing well past minimum wage for positions most regard as starter jobs.
This reality is so pervasive that it tends to make an important court ruling on local minimum wages in the state irrelevant. In that case, a judge sided with the City of Flagstaff against the state. The state argued that Flagstaff’s minimum wage, which rose to $15 an hour this year and raises annually, makes wages paid to nonskilled care workers and similar jobs unaffordable.
If the employment scene stays the same, the state’s real problem with those jobs will not be affordability but the larger task of filling them. A burger flipper makes more, no bedpans involved.
Arizona’s minimum wage is at least in the ballpark of real wages paid these days. The federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour.
The rise in the state minimum wage has one meaningful l effect, though: It guarantees that employers continue the march toward automation of jobs where it can. Minimum wages are designed as a floor, and Arizona’s is pretty high.
Even if the economy tanks and layoffs reign, Arizona employers can’t pay less and workers can’t legally work for less than $12.80 per hour. A business can’t pay a teen $7 for an hour sweeping the parking lot and it’s worth hardly that. A willingness to work for less than minimum doesn’t matter.
The idea of minimum wage has morphed into national debates over “living wages,” something Arizona’s rate attempt to guarantee.
One thing it does not guarantee is that employers will offer jobs at all. So far, the economic rebound from coronavirus has been strong and created millions of unfilled jobs. There are equally no guarantees the growth continues.
It won’t help a bit in down times if Arizonans have to leave the state and go to states with lower minimum wages to find a job.
— Today’s News-Herald
