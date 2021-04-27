The Second Amendment is about to get a big test before the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, recent legislation adopted in Arizona to uphold the Second Amendment will get a test of its own as the Biden Administration seeks to turn the screws on America’s gun laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to a New York state law that allows residents to carry concealed handguns only if they can demonstrate a need to do so beyond a general desire for self protection. The case is the first time in more than a decade that the court has agreed to weigh in on the gun rights debate. Gun rights advocates can take some comfort in the fact that the court is leaning to the right after being reshaped by the Trump administration, and public statements by at least five justices seem to indicate support for gun rights. But the Supreme Court can occasionally offer up surprising decisions, and those decisions have far-reaching effects.
The New York case will likely be heard this fall. If it doesn’t go the way gun advocates want, it’ll be interesting to see how an unpopular Supreme Court interpretation of the Second Amendment would square with Arizona’s new law that blocks any federal restrictions against gun rights within the state. The problem with Arizona’s Second Amendment Freedom Act, sponsored by Lake Havasu City’s Leo Biasiucci, isn’t one of intent. It’s one of teeth -- or a lack of them. The law requires local and state officials to decide what is constitutional and what isn’t. A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court -- the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution -- would seem to negate any interpretation at the state level. It’s unclear how that would shake out.
Arizona’s Second Amendment bill, however, doesn’t anticipate decisions from the court. No, it’s aimed at executive orders coming from the White House, and it appears that President Joe Biden is locked and loaded with plans for anti-gun legislation. The Biden Administration announced six actions earlier this month intended to address gun violence across the country. Fortunately, Biden’s plans have also been fairly toothless so far, and aren’t likely to deter gun owners from being able to own and buy additional firearms. But these things tend to be a slippery slope, and it’s likely Arizona’s Second Amendment law will need to be called upon sooner rather than later.
What will that mean? We’re still not sure. In theory, it means that the state won’t comply with federal bans on weapons like the AR-15, a favorite target of gun critics, or high-capacity magazines. But who gets to decide which federal regulations are constitutional? And what happens on the law enforcement front? There’s still a lot for the state to figure out -- and we suggest that it gets figured out soon.
— Today’s News-Herald
