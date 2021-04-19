The hype following approval of Arizona new sports betting law is mostly justified. It will add excitement and more entertainment to football, baseball, basketball and other pro sports in the state. It’s overdue.
Arizona’s framework for sports betting, though, goes beyond simply legalizing the bets. It establishes who controls the betting operations (tribes and pro sports owners) and paves the way for many new tribal casinos without specifying a limit. It is also linked to a new tribal gaming agreement with the state that Gov. Doug Ducey negotiated but won’t release details of the agreement.
Arizona’s gaming revenue is down, thanks mostly to tribal casino closings during the coronavirus. The sports betting options and expanded casinos should, but may not, provide the state with more money.
Why wouldn’t it? Among other questionable portions of the new law is the lack of a price for the new licenses to be offered the pro teams. They are guaranteed to receive the new licenses anyway so why would they offer anything close to fair market prices thought to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
Sports betting is tremendously popular. Besides betting on overall outcomes, bettors have options on prop bets and, in many cases, in-game bets. Bettors like sports betting because unlike casino games, sports betting doesn’t have a built in fixed house advantage.
The lack of a house edge rests fully on the integrity of sports. It assumes athletes are driven by competition to give their best to win.
That’s mostly correct.
Will the house edge change if the owner of the betting operation is also the owner of the team?
What if, say, the betting operation sees a lot of bets coming in on the next play in the football game being a pass? The betting operation/sports team would not only make a lot of money if the called play is a run but it has the ability to actually call for a run.
Arizona has run gaming for decades without it tearing apart the social fabric. Expanding gambling to sports betting makes sense.
Still, the hype over the new sports betting law is mostly coming from the owners of teams and tribes that were just offered a low-cost license to print money.
— Today’s News-Herald
