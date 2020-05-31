One bit of unfinished business left behind when the Arizona Legislature went home was merely a letter of support that maybe meant little.
It concerned the Yuma Desalting Plant, which was built in the early 1990s and has run only minimally since a flood damaged it shortly afterward.
The legislative resolution called on the U.S. Congress to pay for repairing and getting the plant up and going again.
It’s a worthy effort and should be one of many water desalinization projects in Arizona to overcome long-term water shortages.
The Yuma facility and similar ones would, if fully functional, provide not just help but almost a total solution to the water shortage. Arizona is estimated to sit atop some 600 million acre-feet of water.
That’s about 100 times the total water use by Arizona in a year.
Much of the brackish water is in the eastern part of the state, making the Yuma facility along the Colorado River somewhat of an outlier. Yet its backers say a fully operating Yuma plant would increase Lake Mead’s water levels by 15 feet per year. The price tag for getting the plant up and running at capacity? Up to $75 million.
It’s a lot of money but a small price, given the anxiety caused when a shrinking Lake Mead is on the verge of causing deep water cuts in Arizona and other states.
Arizona’s supplies of salty water don’t get the attention they should.
The Legislature’s unapproved and unsent resolution in support of the Yuma Desalting Plant is a minor footnote in a legislative session that, shortened by the coronavirus, may itself be but a footnote in the state’s history.
It shouldn’t be a forgotten footnote.
— Today’s News-Herald
