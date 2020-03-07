Next week, it’s Arizona’s turn to decide which of the remaining Democratic candidates should get a chance to take on President Donald Trump in the November elections. Unfortunately, our Democrats don’t have the choice that their colleagues in neighboring states had just a few weeks ago.
The race is pretty much down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who appear to represent contrasts between the party establishment and its more liberal wing. (Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is also still in the race, inexplicably, even though polls show her at single digit percentages) . We suppose we should consider ourselves fortunate that a choice still remains for Arizona’s Democratic voters. After all, 23 states will have held their own presidential primaries or caucuses before Arizona voters head to the polls. In that time, the Democrat field of candidates has been winnowed down from 28 candidates to just three after Super Tuesday.
It’s unfortunate that Arizona and other states remain content to allow the choices to be made for us. The Constitution doesn’t spell out how parties should select their nominees, but for some reason we cling to the notion that Iowa should choose first, then Nevada and South Carolina, and then everyone else over the next several months. It’s a complicated and divisive process that serves to disenfranchise voters at the end of the line. And while it might not yet be clear who’ll end up with the nomination, it’s absolutely clear that our national system for picking nominees is a big mess. Some recent suggestions on moving to a regional primary system have been floated as a possible alternative, and we think it’s worth considering. It’s not the first time the idea of a regional primary system has been suggested: According to media reports, a number of plans have been kicked around since eight Southern states worked together in 1984 to create Super Tuesday. According to one plan, a regional primary would divide the country into voting districts – up to eight – that would hold primaries two weeks apart over several months. The party would rotate the order every four years so no one region emerges as the new Iowa.
We like the idea because more states like Arizona would get a bigger voice in the election. It’s too late to change anything now, but we hope America’s political parties will consider the change for the 2024 elections. For now, at least Arizona Democrats have a choice when they head to the polls on March 17.
