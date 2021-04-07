The dimmer switch — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s metaphor for Arizona’s coronavirus response – is working pretty much as touted. So what to do about the predicted fourth wave of the virus?
So far, the state has struck a good balance between keeping things open and putting restrictions in place. Wallethub, which spews out surveys daily, said Arizona was the second least-affected state economy in the nation.
Some would say economic stability was a poor tradeoff for roughly 17,000 deaths. That misses the point. Arizona’s death rate is lower than the big lockdown states in the Northeast and is lower even than New Mexico, which is still imposing restrictions.
Right now, cases are down. Vaccinations and immunity acquired from the illness itself are way up.
Yet cases around the country are ticking up in anticipation of the next wave.
This one, it appears, will be different, concentrating on younger people, the ones who’ve been isolated and are the least likely to be immunized.
It will be different, too, because younger people tend to have milder cases. Immunity, either from vaccines or from getting coronavirus, doesn’t mean the disease has gone away.
In that respect, if this fourth wave materializes, it should warrant some additional attention in Lake Havasu City. The winter crowd — typically older — is giving way to a summer crowd of younger people, many of whom have been locked down and isolated in California.
One bit of really good news this winter was a dramatic drop in influenza cases. In Mohave County, cases barely registered all winter and dropped to nothing in the past few weeks. The decline is attributable to masks and distancing. Flu shots? Millions of doses went unused. One can bet locked down and isolated younger people were the least likely to get a flu vaccine. This could matter because those receiving flu shots were found less likely to get coronavirus.
Arizona and Lake Havasu City have done a strong job of getting through coronavirus without deep damage to freedoms or the economy. It’s crucial to remember the virus is still around and, with it, the need to keep balancing caution in the lifestyle equation.
If the predicted demographics of the fourth wave — if there is a fourth wave — prove correct, Lake Havasu City should be particularly on guard.
New waves or not, the current phase of coronavirus should be called living with it. It’s not going away. Arizona’s done a lot of things right so far and must keep its collective hand on the dimmer switch.
The difference between living with it and dying with it is pretty huge.
— Today’s News-Herald
