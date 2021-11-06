Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. today in the United States and the good news is that Arizonans weren’t required to reset clocks or remember to “fall back.”
The bad news is that Arizonans now have to adjust to time differences in other parts of the country and, maybe more significantly, explain to those in other parts of the country what time it is in Arizona.
A typical example: Aunt Sally in North Carolina is used to calling your home at noon her time. Since last spring, that means the call comes in at 10 a.m. Suddenly, it’s 9 a.m., which inevitably is a bad time for you.
It’s actually a bit easier to explain the time difference once daylight saving time ends each year than when it begins each spring. That’s because Arizona is in the mountain time zone. Most of the mountain time zone moves an hour ahead each spring with daylight saving time. Arizona doesn’t.
During daylight saving, Arizona time matches California and the rest of the pacific time zone. Starting today, Arizona time rejoins Utah, Colorado and other mountain states’ time.
It’s more work to explain than it should be and always sounds more complicated than it actually is. Regardless, it means a lot of missed calls.
For those in northwest Arizona, it means keeping track of “new” times for everyone else. Rushing to get on that plane in Las Vegas? Remember, there’s an extra hour. Ditto for that Friday night show in Laughlin.
About a third of the states have passed bills calling for daylight saving time to be made permanent and Congress is also still considering similar action.
The idea, more common in colder climates than warm-weather states, is that the extra hour of daylight at the end of the day allows more activity in the farm fields, golf courses and other outdoor activities.
Arizona, of course, has plenty of daylight in the summer. On hot days, people want to sun to set.
If daylight saving is made permanent, Arizona should just stay on Arizona time, otherwise known as Mountain Standard Time.
Let the rest of the country figure out what time it is here.
— Today’s News-Herald
