Armed Forces Days is among the many commemorations this season overshadowed by the coronavirus. The day, an appreciation of those actively serving in the military, shouldn’t be forgotten.
As the country fights an unseen, dangerous enemy in the pandemic, military affairs has moved from the spotlight save an appearance of a hospital ship or humanitarian assistance from the National Guard.
Just as they have throughout the history of this country, the military plays a definitive role in the security of this country. It acts in time of conflict and it deters in time of peace, those times marked in shades of gray as armed conflict, large and small, is almost a constant today.
Armed Forces Day celebrates the dedication of the major services – the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and, this year for the first time, Space Force – as well as other federal uniformed services.
The coronavirus makes this year’s appreciation of the Armed Forces unusual and important. The military must be ready to deploy and fight amid the pandemic, a daunting challenge given the restrictions the virus places on people and organizations.
The military must take care of its 1.4 million members and all the support staff and families attached to military operations. It must simultaneously train and prepare for military threats, should they arise.
Left almost unsaid during the covid-19 crisis is the potential for mayhem of all sorts by bad acting countries and terror groups to exploit the virus, taking advantage of a foe’s perceived weakness.
The public isn’t thinking much about that right now. The military, thankfully, is.
Other commemorative days celebrate military victories or wars’ fallen heroes.
Today’s Armed Forces Day offers well-deserved appreciation for those wearing this country’s uniforms and standing ready to deter and defend even in the face of a pandemic.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.