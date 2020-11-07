Don’t confuse this exercise in participatory democracy of the last week with free entertainment. The bills will come due soon enough.
The dust from the election is far from settled but it’s clear that all levels of government will soon be seeking more money from taxpayers.
The presidential and congressional election emphasized taxes, with Republicans painting themselves as preservers of the personal pocketbook Yet Republicans are worried about the $3 trillion spending deficit this year, the highest since World War II, and the $27 trillion federal debt. Republicans will almost have to go along with some type of higher taxes though they will negotiate downward higher demands from the Democrats.
State government will also come with its cup out even as it recovers from the consequences of the coronavirus. State revenues were estimated to decline by $700 million this year, though this figure has been mitigated somewhat by economic resurgence and $100 million in federal CARES Act money.
The passage of Prop. 208, which taxes high earners to fund education, is expected to hurt state revenues by driving high-earning individuals to other states. That’s in the future, though.
The Republican dominated Legislature has typically avoided tax increases during budget crunches, preferring instead to sweep money designated for other purposes, such as roads and lake improvements,, for general government. This often pushes those needs to local and county government, already facing their own tax crunches.
As of this writing, it’s unclear that Republicans will retain dominance in the Legislature, so the raid tricks may morph into straightforward tax increases.
Either way, the money they’ll seek is yours.
At the local level, Lake Havasu City is, even without any coronavirus revenue hits, spending more money that it receives. It will also lose property tax revenue next year with the scheduled demise of the venerable Irrigation and Drainage District tax.
City government isn’t being coy about the desire for more tax money. They’ve enlisted the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce to survey members about what form those new taxes should take, if any. The city says it needs about $5 million, but we expect the actual number will rise as the full effects of new raises for employees and renovating a fitness center into a courthouse are felt.
City government should be surveying residents instead of businesses, though, since a survey is a lot cheaper than a special election mandated by the City Tax Limitation Initiative (Singer Initiative) passed by voters in 1997. It requires two-thirds voter approval for any new or increased taxes, a big hurdle the city doesn’t appear to be fully considering in its revenue quest.
Exactly how much of your hard-earned money each level of government considers its fair share will flesh out soon enough. It won’t be pretty. And it might sting even more knowing that a lot more government thought goes into that calculation than the one that would also solve the deficit: Spending less.
