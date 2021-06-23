Lake Havasu City’s general plan acknowledges that the city was conceived as a master-planned community with an emphasis on recreation and residential development. However, when Robert McCulloch and CV Wood plotted out the city in 1963, they also left room for commercial areas.
With housing prices ballooning, the city is seeing more requests to rezone its limited commercial spaces to accommodate more residential lots. The most recent discussion centered around three plots on Anita Drive, an area that’s zoned for commercial use but surrounded on most sides by single-family homes. Developers say that particular property isn’t likely to be of interest for commercial development, and members of the Lake Havasu City Planning Commission begrudgingly agreed, voting 3-2 to support the rezone request.
Dissenting commissioners point out that once a commercial property is replaced with housing, it tends to stay that way. Gone is the opportunity for the property to generate sales taxes to support the city. Gone is any added convenience for nearby homeowners to have additional shopping resources in the neighborhood.
It’s a point that’s also been pushed in recent weeks by Councilwoman Nancy Campbell, who says Havasu must protect its commercial spaces as the need for housing becomes more pronounced.
She’s right. The small pockets of commercial spaced planned all those years ago by McCulloch and Wood may still be sitting empty nearly 60 years later, but they still serve a purpose. Havasu shouldn’t be a sea of homes — our neighborhoods will be much more livable with the convenience of nearby gas stations, doctor offices and grocery stores.
The city reviews its commercial spaces each decade when it updates the general plan. However, Havasu is experiencing a growth spurt like it hasn’t seen since the 1970s. It would be smart for the City Council to give a fresh look at its commercially zoned areas to make sure the city’s plan is appropriate for today’s economic conditions and market trends while preserving the goal of keeping commercial options in places where they make sense.
Anita Drive won’t be the last time this issue comes up. It makes sense to address it now rather than following a peace-meal approach of dealing with individual zoning change requests as they come up.
