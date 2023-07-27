The Arizona State Lands department’s upcoming auction of 88 acres on The Island opens up vast potential for development. As we look to the future, it is essential for city leaders to recognize the value of preserving the lakefront access and not succumb to short-term gains from selling to the highest bidders.
Undoubtedly, Lake Havasu City needs additional housing options to accommodate its growing population. However, we must carefully consider the consequences of allowing development too close to the shoreline.
Lake Havasu City has always prided itself on preserving public access to its shoreline. Throughout the years, officials have diligently worked to secure popular beach areas such as Body Beach, Black Rock Cove, and London Bridge Beach, ensuring that these treasures remain accessible to all. It is now imperative that the city resurrect the Shoreline Acquisition and Preservation Commission, charged with identifying lakefront property suitable for public access.
While we recognize the potential for compromise that allows for housing in the area, we urge city leaders to prioritize preserving the shoreline for public use. A new city park hugging the Island’s shoreline could retain that public access while allowing for housing and commercial spaces nearby. Smart planning and a thoughtful approach can pave the way for a harmonious coexistence between residents and visitors.
Let us not forget that Lake Havasu City’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities are among its greatest assets, drawing tourists and new residents alike. Sacrificing the shoreline for short-term development gains risks undermining the very essence of what makes this city so appealing.
Lake Havasu City’s leadership needs to take a firm stance against indiscriminate development and act now to preserve the unique character of The Island.
As the auction date approaches, it is crucial for our leaders to step forward and lead the discussion, fostering an open dialogue that considers the needs of all stakeholders. Let us come together to protect our beloved lakefront access and ensure that Lake Havasu City remains a shining example of responsible development and sustainable growth.
