The countdown to Tier 1 Colorado River water use limits took the better part of a decade as Lake Mead water levels dropped to the trigger point of 1075 feet above sea level.
Unless something changes, the Tier 2 cuts won’t be far behind. Some are projecting as soon as 2023. Those are the cuts, imposed at a lake level of 1025 feet, that will carry some local meaning.
Shouldn’t the public get a real look at what those reductions might mean?
Lake Havasu City considered a strong water conservation ordinance in 2008 but dropped it in favor of stronger education. Another water conservation ordinance from 2010 also pushes education but provides for residential and commercial water use restrictions should a water emergency be declared.
It’s fine to wait for an emergency, or Tier 2 mandatory restrictions, before imposing severe restrictions. But why wait until then to show the public exactly what may happen?
The City Council is now reviewing water use plans in work sessions where they don’t vote. It’s a good time to create some prototype ordinances or other documents that shows the direction, allowing homes and stores to develop detailed plans of their own.
This is the direction city staffers were asked to follow to show the public what types of consequences may come from Tier 2 reductions.
The current ordinance, for example, mentions prohibitions on potable water running down the street and a 10-day limit to fix water leaks. Those don’t seem strong enough to overcome significant water allocation cuts. What of rotating irrigation days, or car washing restrictions or restaurants limiting water service?
We’re not proposing any of those, but they’re typical of the restrictions put in place elsewhere. It would help the public to know in advance exactly what kind of restrictions might be looming.
One reason it took a long time to get to Tier 1 cuts is because the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was able to continually balance the levels between lakes Mead and Powell. That tool is increasingly off the table as Lake Powell drops due to a lack of inflow.
Odds are, the second declaration will come sooner than later. It will be less painful if the public is fully prepared for it as guided by local public policy.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.