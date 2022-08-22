Federally funded or not, a bus system that nobody uses won’t have much of a future. Lake Havasu City Council members will hear an update tonight about the city’s transit programs, and we expect the bulk of their attention will be focused on the city’s new (and currently suspended) fixed route bus system.
The city’s Flex and Direct transportation systems, which went online last summer, seem to be generating enough traction with the public. However, the third transit option, a fixed-route system called Bridge, has had pretty dismal ridership so far. Bridge’s pilot route provided just 259 rides in the five-month period between February and June.
The city quietly ended the pilot route at the end of June, saying it intended to review ridership data while preparing to kick off a second pilot bus route in the fall. Notably, that’s a little different than what the city initially planned. When the Gray Route first launched, the plan was for it to run as a pilot route for about a month before transitioning to a permanent fixed route in early May.
However, the service was hampered by the same issues as previous versions have suffered: Difficulty in hiring bus drivers, for starters.
More importantly, the service’s limited hours and options likely affected its appeal to people who might otherwise make use of it.
Obviously a fixed-route bus service needs time to develop. Public awareness campaigns are necessary. Riders won’t use a service they don’t know about. The bus service probably needs to stop at additional locations.
It definitely needs to operate beyond its current hours of Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (excluding holidays!)
We can’t imagine those operating hours are very useful to anyone, particularly workers who might use the bus service for commuting, nor tourists who might like the ability to hop on and off the bus to get around downtown.
And here’s an idea that would probably help the service gain a foothold: How about making ridership free for Lake Havasu City residents?
Finally, we hope the council has some real discussion tonight about possible collaboration with the Lake Havasu Unified School District, which is also struggling to hire enough drivers to provide adequate busing.
City officials say they met with their school district counterparts but were unable to identify any kind of partnership because of different driver requirements from the Federal Transit Administration. We’ve never known this community to let such bureaucratic red tape get in the way unless it’s being used as an excuse to avoid doing something it doesn’t want to do. Havasu is a city full of creative people who have a knack for coming up with creative solutions.
We humbly suggest that there’s plenty of opportunity for the city and school district to work together to find a one-size-fits-all busing solution for the whole community.
