Federally funded or not, a bus system that nobody uses won’t have much of a future. Lake Havasu City Council members will hear an update tonight about the city’s transit programs, and we expect the bulk of their attention will be focused on the city’s new (and currently suspended) fixed route bus system.

The city’s Flex and Direct transportation systems, which went online last summer, seem to be generating enough traction with the public. However, the third transit option, a fixed-route system called Bridge, has had pretty dismal ridership so far. Bridge’s pilot route provided just 259 rides in the five-month period between February and June.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.