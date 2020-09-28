We’ve learned an important lesson about education over the last year -- it’s more important than ever for parents and the community to be involved with local school decisions.
Take curriculum, for example. The teaching materials used in Havasu classrooms are usually selected by committees of trained, educated school district employees and vetted by elected school board members, and that’s usually OK — until it isn’t.
Last year, a school board discussion centered around what children are learning in sex education classes. However, it was parents and school district staff who learned an important lesson that night: Mainly, that very few people in the district had access to the sex ed curriculum, and its contents were decided by the Mohave County Health Department, not the local district officials and elected leaders in whom we’ve placed our trust on these kinds of matters.
More recently, our school board has jumped feet first into the debate over the merits of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” an attempt by the media company to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of [the United States’] national narrative.”
Havasu school board members are right to hold the project up to increased scrutiny, especially since it has come under recent criticism for distorting history in the name of identity politics.
To be clear, there’s no evidence that the “1619 Project” is being used as a teaching material in Havasu classrooms. It’s also important to note that our schools do have a responsibility to help students wrap their heads around current events like the Black Lives Matter protests, and it’s possible that reading materials like the “1619 Project,” -- set in proper context by teachers -- can help do that.
However, this stuff shouldn’t get introduced to our children without a proper vetting within the community.
We appreciate Superintendent Rebecca Stone’s position on teaching controversial subject matters: “Our role is to teach students to think critically about history, about what’s happening in their world,” she told the board at a meeting last month. “We do teach them how to think, but not what to think, and I think that’s the concern.”
That’s the right approach. However, what’s missing from all of this is increased parental involvement. Whether it’s sex education or history of race in America, it’s silly that we keep getting surprised about what our children are learning in the classroom. The school district’s processes for adopting curriculum are open to the public and there’s plenty of opportunity to review proposed classroom materials. But in the interest of transparency, we encourage the school district to bend over backwards to let families and the community know when new curriculum is being considered -- and what’s in it.
Parents, plan on being more involved. These debates aren’t going away any time soon. In fact, the county just announced it’s considering new sex ed materials, so that debate is about to happen all over again.
Let’s make it a community conversation.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.