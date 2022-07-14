If you’re a property owner, Lake Havasu City will be taking more of your money next year. Not much money — it’s about a buck more a month for an average home — but it’s a property tax increase just the same, and it comes during a time when everything else is going up too.
The City Council voted earlier this week to keep the property tax rate the same in the new fiscal year. That sounds pretty good at first, but thanks to the increased value of homes it means owners will pay a little more in taxes without the City Council having to lift a finger.
It’s important to note that the city’s portion of the total property taxes paid by homeowners is exceedingly low compared to other government agencies (Looking at you, Mohave County). That said, the city has some pretty effective ways of drumming up other revenues, such as hotel and restaurant taxes.
By the way, the increase in revenue from property taxes comes during a time when the city has enjoyed consistent record revenues from sales taxes and hotel/restaurant taxes.
The council’s vote wasn’t a unanimous one. Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin voted against the proposed rate of 0.6718 after Campbell made a pitch to slightly lower the rate as a nod to requests by her constituents to share in the pain of inflation. Her proposal, according to her own math, would still result in more money coming to the city than the year before, but it would be about $100,000 less than what was proposed in the budget.
Her proposal didn’t get very far, with support from Lin but objections from the rest of the council that her suggestion comes too late in a long process, and that her constituents should have spoken up months earlier during initial budget planning.
Admittedly, there’s some validity in the argument that such last-minute changes would force the city to make cuts to important services such as police, fire and parks. Maybe there’s some fat to trim there. Maybe there’s not. We’re guessing that’s probably not the kind of thing you want to do without a lot of studying.
But we have a suggestion that would save the city some money without requiring cuts to departmental budgets. Heck, the only people who would be affected are the council members themselves.
This year’s budget includes a raise for City Council members. When the new council is seated on Dec. 1, council members will earn $950 a month, and the mayor will earn $1,630 a month. That’s a $300 monthly raise for council members and an increase of $680 each month for the mayor. It’s not a lot of money, but the raises amount to about $30,000 a year that the city doesn’t need to spend. In fact, it’s probably worth having a discussion about whether the council should be paid at all. How about starting there?
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.