Today is the day that Arizona students can — at least technically — go back to live classes. That’s according to the Arizona Department of Health’s benchmarks released two weeks ago. In reality, none of the state’s school districts have yet met the guidelines for students to return. And yet, that hasn’t stopped some Arizona districts from forging on with their own plans to reopen.
In Lake Havasu City, a limited number of students are back in school today because of arrangements made by the district for certain qualifying families. However, the full-time return of all students could be right around the corner. Lake Havasu Unified School District, like a number of districts around the state, is close to meeting the governor’s recommended benchmarks.
Passions are high on all sides of this debate. Those who want schools to remain closed know that coronavirus only needs a small foothold to wreak havoc in a community, and a school campus, where it can be difficult to socially distance, provides a perfect opportunity for the virus to take root and propagate. Those who demand the immediate reopening of schools are absolutely right that online learning has proved to be a lousy replacement for physical instruction. Students are falling behind, and no amount of internet classes are going to stop the bleeding. Making matters worse, parents and grandparents are getting frustrated with the amount of work required of them in their limited hours at home with their children.
There are no good answers. And yet, we’re convinced that Lake Havasu City can figure out some interesting compromises if all sides are willing to shout less and listen more.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District's governing board might just be the opportunity to start figuring things out.
For the second time in a week, board members will try to get to the bottom of when live classes might resume. The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Lake Havasu High School performing arts center, this time with input from the Mohave County Health Department, to decide if physical classes should resume immediately, or if distance learning should resume for weeks or months. The big difference between this week and last week is that Tuesday’s meeting is the first meeting of the school board in months that will make accommodations for a live audience. The board will allow a limited number of people to attend the meeting and offer public comment. We’re glad the meeting is open to the public — these kinds of decisions need lots of sensible voices and lots of attentive ears. We hope the board makes a concerted effort to hear from all sides, not simply the loudest voices in the room, and actually come to some conclusion by the end of the night about what Havasu families should plan to do for the remainder of the school year. Leaving families with any amount of uncertainty shouldn’t be an answer.
— Today’s News-Herald
