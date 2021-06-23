Arizona just budgeted an extra $100 million to fight wildfires this season. The money will help the effort and while the amount is hardly too little, it’s probably coming too late to do much good.
The state isn’t the only one suffering severe fires but it’s bearing the brunt of the action this early in the summer. Wildfires appear almost ready to surround Flagstaff. Dozens of others are burning around the state. A couple of national forests are completely closed to the public and others are likely to join.
The Legislature approved the $100 million in a special session only a week ago. The bulk of the money is to be used to help cities suffering harm from the fires or, later, the inevitable flood damage that comes when rainfall runs over the burnt terrain. That part may be very useful this year.
A lesser amount is for fire prevention and fighting the fires, with much of the money aimed at u sing prison labor to clear brush and other fuels in vulnerable areas. We hope that does some good, too.
The appropriation could’ve been more useful if approved last year, though, when much of Arizona was ending months without rain and forecasters were predicting for the dryness to get much worse.
It’s OK to make the bigger wildfire discussion about climate change because, yes, climates change. Wildfires are one of the constants. Generally, a wet year means few fires and a dry year, especially when it follows a drier year, means more and larger fires.
It’s pretty predictable. The national forest land is closed now not just because of the current fires but also because of tinder-dry conditions and what the Forest Service says is lack of personnel, presumably to monitor and watch for fires and fire-causing behavior.
Since those lands are managed in part for recreation, it’s very frustrating for desert residents who look to those high-country forests as a summer escape. It doesn’t seem right to just shut down. It may be the only choice, though, since years of drought haven’t convinced multiple federal, state and private forest land owners to develop uniform standards of fire prevention.
What are those best prevention practices? They’re still being developed but they certainly involve a lot of fuel thining, either by people or grazing animals.
Our prediction is that next year will be bad for wildfires, too. And the year after. And so on. Even a single very wet year isn’t enough to keep wildfire at bay.
The Arizona Legislature would do well to get back in session and approve some extra money for next year’s fight. A fire strategy that is based on reacting to the fires is shortsighted and plain doesn’t work.
— Today’s News-Herald
