By all accounts, we just had another successful Havasu Balloon Festival. The beancounters are still figuring out the final financial tallies, but initial reports showed 11,000 wristbands were sold at the gate — an indication that interest in the event remains high.
Also, organizers had the additional challenge of keeping things running smoothly after the festival’s executive director Marquita McKnight died in September. Thanks to the steady guidance of co-directors Steve Ticknor and Jim Day, the transition was seamless.
A decade later, the Balloon Festival is still an impressive community effort — one that requires the help of 1,400 volunteers and contributes thousands of dollars to local nonprofits.
That’s really saying something, considering that many events tend to lose steam as time goes on. The Balloon Festival proved to be just as delightful and exciting this year as it was way back in 2011.
And yet, the weather continues to dog the Balloon Fest each year. Organizers have often said that they just need “one good day” for the balloon festival to be a financial success. We had a couple of good days this year, but the wind still played a big role. The balloons were pretty much grounded on Friday, and the other days were mired in uncertainty. Fortunately, the wind down just enough to allow balloon pilots to lift off in a mass ascension on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Still, we can’t help but think the unpredictable weather wouldn’t be such a factor if there was more happening on the ground at the balloon festival fairgrounds.
Don’t get us wrong — there’s plenty of activity going on. Windsor 4 is a bustling hub of vendor sales and youth field demonstrations, but it’s basically a lot of the same stuff you’ll find at many of the other events in town. Bigger and better concerts and activities could be enough to help limit visitor disappointment when the balloons can’t go up. Balloon Fest is a great event for Havasu, and it would be well-served by focusing on the ground game a little more.
— Today’s News-Herald
