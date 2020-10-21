It’s hard to watch the theatrics surrounding the proposed Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Democrats and Republicans are playing their parts well; Democrats are grasping at straws to find reasons not to vote for a well qualified candidate and Republicans are falling over themselves to praise President Trump’s nominee with little, if any, insightful questioning of the judge.
None of this is fair to Barrett, who deserves a fair and probing inquiry by the Senate. She hasn’t gotten it, and she won’t. Democrats have doubled down on their protests, with many saying they’ll shirk their responsibilities and boycott today’s committee vote altogether.
Yes, Democrats are still smarting over the GOP’s refusal a few years back to consider President Obama’s choice of Judge Merrick Garland to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat in the last year of his presidency. It was an outrageous political stunt back then, and Democrats are right to point out the hypocrisy. However, two wrongs don’t make a right, and it would be equally unfair to not give serious consideration of Trump’s choice of Barrett.
We’re glad that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appears to be taking the high road on this one. She hasn’t said how she’ll vote on Barrett’s nomination, but she told the Arizona Republic that she’ll meet with Barrett this week.
Assuming she gives Barrett real consideration, it’ll help cement her reputation as a moderate Democrat who puts the interests of her constituents over the demands of party puppetmasters. It could even help put more conservative Arizonans at ease over the prospects of a Senator Mark Kelly, who has also promised to act as something of a maverick in Washington.
Shame on the rest of the Senate Democrats for continuing to play games instead of participating earnestly in one of the most important political processes in our country. They may not like how Barrett’s nomination was made, but they should set aside those bad feelings and take their role in this precious constitutionally defined process with the gravity it deserves.
— Today’s News-Herald
