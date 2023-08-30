Alright, Arizona drivers, let’s pump the brakes on something — our road manners. We’ve just clinched the title for “confrontational drivers” in a nationwide survey by Forbes Advisor. Now, before you roll your eyes like you’re stuck in traffic, let’s have a serious chat about adding some good vibes to our road game.
According to Forbes, 56% of us have had someone play self-appointed traffic cop and block our lane change. And 51% have been cut off in traffic. Hold up, that’s not all. A whopping 81% of us have been treated to the road rage symphony—honks, insults, and even a dash of threats.
It’s time to steer things in a different direction. Start with giving other drivers the benefit of the doubt when you witness bad behavior on the roadways. Maybe — just maybe — has a reason for being oblivious to what’s around him. Perhaps the guy who cut you off was rushing to a medical appointment. It’s time we gave our fellow road warriors a break.
Guess who’s got it figured out? Delaware. They’re acing the road manners game. Just 11% of drivers there have been purposefully cut off. And only 5% said they’ve been forced off the road. Impressive, right? It’s time to take a chill pill, Arizona. Let’s make our roads a smoother ride for everyone. A little patience, a friendly wave, and a sprinkle of empathy can go a long way. When in doubt, let’s choose nice over nasty.
