The 2020 election doesn’t seem long ago. It’s still going on in Maricopa County, with a Republican-led audit of voting practices.
It seems early for the 2022 races to begin, but they have, with a gubernatorial candidate (Matt Salmon) working for votes in Lake Havasu City last week and a handful of candidates and potential candidates jockeying for state offices.
The Maricopa audit is indeed likely to show voting irregularities without settling the question of whether they are significant enough to change any outcomes. Regardless, the privately funded audit will probably provide enough fuel to keep Republican legislators pushing election law changes in the next legislative session.
Arizona hardly has a monopoly on election law changes. Some are in fact needed and have been for years if not decades.
The relentless focus, though, presents a big problem: If fully successful in tightening election laws, it will mean a Republican funeral in 2020.
The Republican Party, making the country great again with election process. However admirable, it’s boring.
Unfortunately, Republicans didn’t write a party platform during the 2020 campaign. So they’re left with voting process. That’s going to win back the Congress and offer a more-solid majority in the Legislature?
It might add a bit of pizazz if the advocates for tighter laws pushed the idea they are restoring confidence in a democratic system that’s fundamental to this country’s governance.
Instead, the focus is on the rear-view mirror and trying to show that the system can’t be trusted and deserves no faith. It’s de-motivational to the hundreds of millions of Americans who believe in self-governance.
The singular emphasis on voting process has allowed the Democrats to define economic and social issues — jobs, the economy, racial equality, climate and environment, etc. — their way. Some of the plans, incidentally, find favor in both purple and red states. It may be hard to see that clearly in bright red Mohave County.
It leaves Republicans as the party that reacts instead of leading. Between now and the 2022 campaigns, Republicans need to push an agenda against big spending and favoring lower taxation and regulation, border controls and anti-crime measures, among others. Looking backward is bad enough. If the objective is to win by eliminating votes, they will certainly achieve at least the latter by resting campaigns solely on the uninspiring promise of better election processes.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
"The Maricopa audit is indeed likely to show voting irregularities..." [thumbdown][huh][angry][crying][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.