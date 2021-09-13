Two technology developments last week could make a big difference for Lake Havasu City and Mohave County’s future.
Nebraska-based internet provider Allo announced on Friday that it plans to bring 10 gigabit fiber internet to Lake Havasu City as its first entry into the Arizona market. Consumers ought to be elated — the only high-speed internet option in Havasu has been Suddenlink, which has struggled in the last few years to provide reliable service or an adequate customer experience. Allo says it will provide much higher speeds at competitive costs. However, even if Allo can only provide a fraction of the service levels it is promising, the addition of another high-speed provider in the Havasu market should mean improvements all around as the two companies compete for customers.
Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to seek proposals to improve broadband internet service in the Kingman area. Supervisors are prepared to spend as much as $4 million in federal covid stimulus funding on the project. We’ve said before that the county ought to focus on a wider area than Kingman alone — spending such a vast amount of taxpayer money to benefit a small portion of the county is unfair, plain and simple. However, the idea of a public-private partnership that improves better internet access for all 213,000 Mohave County residents is a goal that’s probably worth pursuing.
Beefing up local internet availability ought to go a long way in economic development efforts. Cities like Reno, Nevada, experienced a lot of growth during the coronavirus pandemic as more and more companies allowed employees to work from home and a number of them decided to make work-from-home a permanent option. Reno is close enough to metro areas like Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area that it’s probably an attractive move for workers seeking a slower pace and prettier surroundings. And yet, it’s far enough away that housing prices are still relatively low. It’s a recipe for growth, and companies — along with more jobs — will follow the population migration.
Lake Havasu City is positioned a lot like Reno. It’s relatively close to big metropolitan areas, but housing prices here are still low, believe it or not, when compared to those Southern California cities. We have a slower pace of life and prettier surroundings.
The one thing Reno has that we don’t? Good internet options.
Better connectivity will help raise the quality of life in Lake Havasu City. It will help attract new residents to fill open jobs. And it will encourage companies to relocate here and diversify the economy.
