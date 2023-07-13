The need for increased renewable energy resources is undeniably crucial, but when it comes to solar energy projects on public lands in Arizona, Nevada, and other states with substantial public land holdings, a more comprehensive and thoughtful approach is essential. California serves as a prime example, where state and federal officials spent years developing a desert conservation plan that balanced renewable energy development with environmental preservation.

The delicate balance between harnessing solar energy and protecting the desert ecosystem must be upheld. By setting aside millions of acres for conservation while allowing solar and wind farms across designated areas, California demonstrated the importance of strategic planning to achieve both goals.

