Last week’s tragedy at Buckskin Mountain State Park underscores just how important it is to ensure public safety agencies get the funding they need to patrol the river.
Arizona years ago set aside a certain portion of fuel taxes for the State Lake Improvement Fund, a state program designed to help waterfront communities pay for the extra infrastructure they require. It became an important resource for communities with a high amount of boating-based tourism. In Lake Havasu City, for example, it helped the city pay for law enforcement efforts along the Bridgewater Channel. However, that funding was swept from local communities about a decade ago, and it was only within the last year that funding was restored thanks to a bill by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci. Unfortunately, the restored funding hasn’t had time to reach all communities that could benefit from it. La Paz County, for instance, got very little funding, and the county sheriff says financial concerns have led to his department making budget cuts over the years to public safety staffing along the river, instead leaving those efforts to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which has overlapping jurisdiction on the river.
A lack of law enforcement attention and a big jump in boating on the river seems like an obvious recipe for disaster.
It’s impossible to know whether that little seven-year-old girl who was hit by a boat while swimming five feet from shore would be alive today if La Paz County Sheriff’s Department had the funding it says it needs for proper river patrols, but it’s clear that a stronger public safety presence on the river can’t hurt.
We’re glad legislators finally restored SLIF funding for local communities. We hope they’re committed to keeping it in place, and even beefing it up, to ensure river communities get the support they need.
— Today’s News-Herald
