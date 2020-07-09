The United States might have a chance for deeper self-examination of systemic racism if it weren’t so distracted by violent protests, a rise in deadly shootings, monument toppling and loud calls to erase 244 years of American history.
The social upheaval is no longer about the death of George Floyd and racial sensitivities in law enforcement. It’s about perceived or claimed racial oppression by centuries of Americans. Arguments over the validity of this view will be met with woken, wanton savagery. History, it appears to them, is only as real as a statue and can as easily be removed with a rope and a strong tug.
There was a great opportunity to advance racial justice in this country following the killing of George Floyd. Then protests turned violent amid demands to defund police. Then came the statute topplers, first aiming at Confederate monuments then turning to the monuments of all historical leaders. An upswing in urban shootings followed.
Instead of taking advantage of public sympathy to improve race relations, the outrageous behavior and demands of protestors force citizens to take sides. Constructively addressing social ills isn’t in the equation when the two choice are a.)stop the violent madness or b.)burn down the history and culture.
The United States has made way, way, way too many contributions to the world’s living standard and its democracies to now be regarded as nothing more than a greedy business enterprise build on the backs of slaves.
The ignoble history self-styled progressives want to abolish includes a value system built on the equality of all. This, and the enshrinement of civil rights and liberties. These are things Americans should be ashamed of?
The answer of course is no. American values – and the history, however blemished – that forged them, must be preserved.
Those who perceive violence and destruction as pathways to progress don’t seem to have a clue about how civilized societies function and advance themselves. They have done harm to their own cause, shifting an American mood from sympathy to something between pity and disgust.
Americans get revolutions. They get reason. They get tolerance and equality. They don’t get mindless mobs out to avenge all the wrongedness of history. There are, simply put, better ways to get equality done right.
— Today’s News-Herald
