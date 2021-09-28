Forget mask mandates for a moment. The Maricopa County Superior Court ruling that dealt with masks also affirmed that the state Legislature must deal with non-related bills individually in full view of the public.
“Classic logrolling” is how Judge Katherine Cooper described the legislative process by which special interests tack non-budgetary measures onto session-ending budget bills. That’s what this year’s Legislature did, with each Republican lawmaker adding an amendment in exchange for a positive vote on the budget.
Masks were part of it but so were dozens of other provisions, many of them housekeeping or technical adjustments.
The state Constitution requires that a bill can only deal with one subject, a requirement designed to allow the public to see the process and the work done by elected lawmakers.
This year’s session may have set a record for opaqueness. While demanding businesses and schools and most everything else in Arizona be open for business during the pandemic, the Legislature was fully closed for most of the session.
Behind closed doors (hearings were broadcast), lawmakers waited until the 11th hour to introduce budget measures. They then covered the budget bills with all sorts of amendments without hearings, voted them in and adjourned.
If that’s acceptable, the Legislature could change its name to the politburo and cut the session down to a week, at least saving money on the higher per-diem pay it awarded itself separate from the budget bills.
The state’s appeal will rest on the idea that the Legislature is allowed to set its own rules. The Constitution, according to Cooper’s ruling, says it can’t.
A Legislature that need to end run the process because it lacks the political skills to deal with an opposing party and point of view isn’t much value.
The court ruling says lawmakers have to do it right by introducing bills, having them heard and voting on the outcome. The ruling gets it right.
— Today’s News-Herald
