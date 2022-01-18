It has been nearly one year since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into their respective offices, yet one major issue seems far removed from their current agenda. While illegal immigration across the southern border of the United States continues to increase, Biden and Harris, whom he tasked with solving the border crisis that has exploded in the last 18 months, have yet to take the problem seriously.
Gov. Ducey and Republican lawmakers are now forced to look for other options to keep Arizonans safe while the federal government appears to sit idly by.
National Guard troops have been assisting border operations since last year, and additional “war power” options are being considered to stop the “invasion” across the border.
President Biden and Vice President Harris must see with their own eyes what Arizona residents are dealing with on a daily basis.
According to an October statement from the White House press secretary, Biden has not visited the border since a campaign trip in 2008, when he drove through the area.
Mr. President, much has changed in 14 years, and you need to see it for yourself.
You need to see the intersection where Wanda Sitoski was killed when a 16-year-old smuggler crashed into her vehicle while transporting illegal migrants, and formulate a plan to help keep streets and highways safe from coyotes who only care about making a quick buck. She is just one of many in our state to have their lives taken or altered forever due to the violence stemming from years of failed border policies.
You need to see the border wall, left unfinished after your order to halt construction, and determine a path forward to secure our country from the drugs, weapons and criminals flooding into the United States.
Watching images from thousands of miles away and receiving updates from your administration is not enough to truly understand the situation we and millions of others living in border states are dealing with. You need to see it for yourself.
The problem that you haven’t seen with your own eyes, except for a glance from the back of a vehicle almost 15 years ago. Until you, President Biden and Vice President Harris, begin to take the situation on the border seriously, including a visit to the area and meeting with local stakeholders and officials face-to-face, the problem will continue to grow, despite the best efforts from people like Dannels and Ducey.
This problem isn’t going away, and it’s far past time to confront it head-on. That starts with a visit to the area to begin understanding what people have been saying since before the president took office: we need to secure the border now.
— Today’s News-Herald
