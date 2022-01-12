During his televised speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared war on what he describes as challenges to voting rights across the nation. In his remarks, Biden invoked the civil rights battles of the 1960s as he lambasted the Republican party for standing in the way of the voting rights bills he supports.
Biden’s hot take is overstated, unnecessarily divisive and wrongheaded. Today’s election debate has little to do about the racial politics of 60 years ago. Republicans and Democrats are all over the place when it comes to consistent messaging, but the heart of the election debate since 2020 has been about restoring trust in the process. Both parties want that, even if they’re motivated by opposing goals. They just have different ideas about how to achieve it.
Democrats want to ensure that anyone who can vote gets a chance to cast a ballot and have it counted. Republicans want to be certain that everyone who voted has the legal right to do so and that the process is secure. These are not mutually exclusive goals.
We won’t pretend that Republicans aren’t motivated to create laws that will stack the deck in favor of their own party. But that’s also what Biden is doing at the national level by distracting the country with racial red herrings as he pushes for national legislation that would likely favor his own party.
The focus for both parties should be on making voting as accessible and secure as possible. Bipartisanship is possible with those two simple values in mind.
—Today’s News-Herald
