A federal mask mandate ordered by President Biden on his fist day in office is narrower than critics feared and leaves some room for flexibility that can help the order actually work in Arizona.
The order is tailored to federal buildings, property and lands as well as commercial airliners. It doesn’t address state or local land, which is wise because doing so would invite a barrage of legal challenges.
In fact the order’s scope does little to change mask rules currently in place.
A potentially problematic area, though, deals with the broad definition of federal lands because the U.S. government owns 42 percent of the land in Arizona. Those lands range from national parks to military bases to wide open grazing land.
Military bases are mostly off-limits anyway so rule changes there affect few members of the general public. But those national parks and monuments as well as national forest and Bureau of Land Management areas are major attractions in the state, a prime source of visitor dollars.
Biden’s mask order requires each federal agency to create mask plan details. We hope the Department of Interior, which manages most of the popular recreational lands in Arizona, will recognize the need for flexibility.
Many of the federal recreational lands are enjoyable simply because they offer solitude, which doesn’t require a mask. There’s a huge difference, for example, between hiking the backcountry of the Grand Canyon and hanging out in Grand Canyon Village.
Most desert, mountain and water getawaoys in the state are properties which allow for ample distancing already.
The Interior Department’s exceptions to the mask rules, assuming it wants to stand a test of reasonableness, will clearly and loudly distinguish the wide open spaces from crowd zones.
A worst-case scenario for the mask rule would be misperception by would-be visitors who are dissuaded from visiting Arizona’s national wonders because of concerns the mask mandate affects every breath of life on federal lands.
By itself, the mask order is really just an exercise by the new administration to show it it doing something about coronavirus. A failure to carefully craft exceptions for parks and forests and waterways will invite confusion, hurt tourism economies and invite public rejection of one of the administrations’ s first acts.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.