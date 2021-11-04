This week President Biden denied reports that his administration planned to give $450,000 per person to immigrants who were separated from their families at the border under former President Trump’s administration. Biden told reporters that the Wall Street Journal was “garbage.” Of course, such a spectacular accusation is hard to take seriously, but it was refreshing to hear Biden give a direct response to anything happening on the border — an area he was keen to criticize when he was running for president. Under his administration’s watch, immigration and border issues have grown decidedly worse.
And it doesn’t get enough attention from the president these days.
True to his campaign promises, Biden did tackle some border issues immediately after he was sworn in to office. Among his first acts as president, Biden ordered a halt to construction of the border wall, and he ended the nation’s “remain in Mexico” policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to go back to Mexico and wait for their immigration hearings.
Ten months later, it’s obvious that the Biden administration wasn’t prepared for the impact of those actions, and it’s increasingly clear that the White House still doesn’t have a good plan to deal with it.
The Associated Press detailed this week just what a mess the Biden administration’s immigration policies have become. According to the AP, the numbers of migrants showing up at the border immediately surged after Biden took office on Jan. 20, and children traveling alone made up the majority of the more than 4,500 people housed in temporary tents designed for 250. A little more than a month ago, nearly 15,000 refugees — most of them from Haiti — were observed camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Story after story can be told about how border towns are affected by the surge of migrants at the border, but there’s only so much space in this newspaper.
Biden’s biggest win when it comes to immigration is that he plans to restart Trump’s Remain in Mexico plan, which he had previously criticized for being inhumane. Critics of the policy say that migrants are forced to wait in dangerous places where finding steady employment was hard and finding attorneys to help work through asylum cases was nearly impossible. Further, a human rights watchdog group documented 1,544 examples of violent assaults on migrants waiting in Mexico, according to the AP.
However, the policy was effective at reducing border crossings, and Biden offered no good alternative in its place. Under his watch, immigration apprehensions at the border have surged to the highest level in decades, with more than 1.5 million arrests recorded in the first 11 months of the year — higher than the previous two years combined, according to reporting by Cronkite News.
Meanwhile, Arizona border towns like Yuma are increasingly taxed by the increased populations of migrants. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, while speaking at a roundtable discussion last month about the border organized by Republican senators, said his community is stressing health care and nonprofits.
Eventually, this problem will spread to towns a little farther away — Lake Havasu City likely included.
The country has a lot of crises that need prompt and sustained attention from the White House, but immigration and the border has always been at the top of that list.
As a first step, Biden needs to immediately shift his administration’s policies to put an emphasis on border security.
— Today’s News-Herald
