As we anticipate President Biden’s forthcoming announcement designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, we find ourselves disappointed, although not entirely surprised, by the apparent disregard of reasonable appeals from Mohave County. The Biden Administration’s oversight in addressing these concerns has left us with a sense of missed opportunity.

The pending designation holds undeniable value in its efforts to safeguard our treasured landscapes and historical legacy. However, the valid reservations voiced by Mohave County, particularly in relation to uranium mining, deserve a more thorough consideration. Striking a balance between conservation and responsible resource utilization remains a goal worth pursuing—one that respects both tribal heritage and environmental sensitivities.

“Biden seems to ignore Mohave County” Biden isn’t ignoring Mohave County, he doesn’t even know it exists. He’s just implementing the radical environmentalists “wet dream” of sealing off every square inch of public property west of the Mississippi River by declaring them “National Monuments” which he can “rubber stamp” unilaterally, without the approval of Congress! National Monuments fall into the jurisdiction of the National Park Service who will immediately fence off the new “Monument” from the following: Off road vehicles, mineral prospecting, mining, lumbering or economic development of any sort, effectively sealing off said monument from any public access or use. Want proof, just check a map of so called wilderness areas located in the North West quarter of Arizona and Western California! [thumbdown][censored][lol][huh][huh][ohmy][angry] Deaton

