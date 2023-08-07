As we anticipate President Biden’s forthcoming announcement designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, we find ourselves disappointed, although not entirely surprised, by the apparent disregard of reasonable appeals from Mohave County. The Biden Administration’s oversight in addressing these concerns has left us with a sense of missed opportunity.
The pending designation holds undeniable value in its efforts to safeguard our treasured landscapes and historical legacy. However, the valid reservations voiced by Mohave County, particularly in relation to uranium mining, deserve a more thorough consideration. Striking a balance between conservation and responsible resource utilization remains a goal worth pursuing—one that respects both tribal heritage and environmental sensitivities.
While a monument spanning an expansive 1.1 million acres has been proposed, we urge a reevaluation of its scope. Crafting a more modest monument, one that consciously omits Mohave County from its boundaries, could facilitate the preservation of vital archaeological sites and the protection of precious water sources. Simultaneously, this approach respects the interests of Mohave County and their aspirations for resource extraction.
Uranium mining has emerged as a central point of contention, with those advocating for the monument seeking to halt such activities entirely. While it is essential to acknowledge the potential ecological implications associated with uranium mining, a complete ban on this industry might not be the most prudent course of action. The role of nuclear energy within the larger context of clean fuel alternatives underscores the strategic significance of maintaining a stable uranium supply, especially in terms of national defense requirements.
Acknowledging this complex landscape, we propose leveraging the ongoing 20-year prohibition on new uranium mining near the Grand Canyon to conduct exhaustive studies. This period presents an opportunity to assess potential deposits comprehensively and evaluate their environmental ramifications. Our collective focus should be on developing robust strategies and responsible protocols that ensure safe mining operations, should circumstances warrant their resumption.
Let’s not rush into irreversible decisions that could shape the future for generations to come. A more measured approach, marked by the creation of a scaled-down monument and the implementation of safeguards for responsible uranium extraction elsewhere, could bridge the gap between conservation and sustainable resource management.
Now is the time for collaboration and compromise—a chance to preserve our natural heritage while simultaneously securing our energy future. By thoughtfully addressing these concerns, the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument can truly become a triumph that benefits all parties involved.
(1) comment
“Biden seems to ignore Mohave County” Biden isn’t ignoring Mohave County, he doesn’t even know it exists. He’s just implementing the radical environmentalists “wet dream” of sealing off every square inch of public property west of the Mississippi River by declaring them “National Monuments” which he can “rubber stamp” unilaterally, without the approval of Congress! National Monuments fall into the jurisdiction of the National Park Service who will immediately fence off the new “Monument” from the following: Off road vehicles, mineral prospecting, mining, lumbering or economic development of any sort, effectively sealing off said monument from any public access or use. Want proof, just check a map of so called wilderness areas located in the North West quarter of Arizona and Western California! [thumbdown][censored][lol][huh][huh][ohmy][angry] Deaton
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.